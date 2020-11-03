Stratford Speedway: Opening race meeting of season a success

Kelvin Good was in the thick of the action during the first Stockcar race of the season at Stratford Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Photo/ Supplied

Although it was a day later than originally scheduled due to rain on Saturday, The MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway opened their gates for the opening race meeting of the 2020/2021 season on Sunday afternoon.

One hundred and sixty-seven cars packed into the pits and a reasonable crowd of spectators filed through the gates to enjoy an afternoon of racing in the hot sun.

The unrelenting sun did cause a bit of an issue with dust as the day went on, eventually resulting in the Stockcar City of New Plymouth Classic unfortunately being cancelled during the third heat as the officials could not see the cars.

Of the seven classes on hand, five were racing for their City of New Plymouth Classic titles. Despite the cancellation of the Stockcar event, the other four events were able to be completed.

Craig Korff (#8) challenges Paula Hinton for a position during Saloon racing at Stratford Speedway. Photo/ Supplied

Superstock racer Carl Shearer proved to be the best in a very strong field of 31 cars and won the Classic after recording a fourth, first and sixth over the three races.

New Zealand ranked number two Adam Joblin came home in second place, five points behind Shearer while Gisborne driver Jamie Hamilton was third.

Back racing after a season away, Karl Uhlenberg got his season off to a great start when he beat home 15 other competitors to win the Classic for the Minisprint class.

Karl recorded a first and two fourths to narrowly take the title by just one point from New Zealand ranked number three Bayley Betts. The always impressive Lydia Dickinson filled the third step on the podium.

Nineteen Adult Ministock competitors raced for their City of New Plymouth Classic with Stratford driver Gary Adamson making two milestones on the day.

He carried his first ever checkered flag after winning the first race of the day for the class and then won the event outright after following his win with a fourth and third placing.

Craig Mason, who can always be found near the pointy end of the field, was second overall and Liam Whelan third.

A field of seven Saloon cars raced for their Classic event. Jarrod MacBeth won the first race from a grid one start before just pipping Paula Hinton at the post by a matter of centimetres to win race two.

A fifth place in race three earned him enough point to win overall by one point from Craig Korff while New Zealand ranked number one Thomas Korff was third.

In the supporting classes a decent field of 15 Streetstocks raced hard all day with wins going to Adam Young, Dylan Smith and Steve Reed.

Corban Swan won two of the Youth Ministock races while Mason Ward won the other and Stockcar races were won by Kyle Wilson, Jayden Meyer and Tyler Walker.

The next race meeting at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway is on November 7 and will feature the Hinton Contracting Fireworks Spectacular, 2019/20 King of the Mountain Saloon Champs, 2019/20 Stockcar Heritage Shield, 2019/20 Midget Heritage Shield and the Modified City of New Plymouth Classic.

Gates open at 5pm and racing starts at 7pm.