Stratford Speedway: Opening night will be action-packed

Superstocks await their turn on the infield at the speedway. Photo/ Michael Espiner.

From action-packed racing to a lolly scramble, it's going to be all about speed at Stratford Speedway's opening night.

The night might also involve a few scares of the ghostly kind, says Taranaki Stock Car Club (TSCC) club captain Jarrod Macbeth. As the night falls on Halloween, October 31, younger spectators are being encouraged to come along dressed up in their scary best.

"It is fitting to hold the party as the meet takes place on Halloween and it's a great way to get the kids involved."

On the night, a lolly scramble will take place as well as a costume competition judged by members of the Stratford Stormers stockcar team and Stratford Scrappers superstock team.

"They'll be judged in two age groups, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12. There will be a prize for first, second and third and each participant gets some lollies as well. None of the kids will go home empty-handed. It's an opportunity for them to dress up and an alternative to trick-or-treating."

Jarrod says seven classes will be racing at the opening night.

"It's great to be back racing. Our previous season finished early because of Covid-19. We've had a high level of interest from both racers and spectators at our practice events."

He says he is looking forward to the night.

"There will be plenty of action both on and off the track."

■ The opening night takes place on October 31 with gates opening at 5pm. Admission prices are $18 for adults, $6 for children (14 and under), $32 for family (two adults and up to four kids) and free for children under five.