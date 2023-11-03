The AED is located in a lock box at the Stratford A&P Show office. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Speedway is now the home of life-saving technology.

The committee applied for an AED (automated external defibrillator) through the Department of Medicine Charitable Trust’s AED scheme. President Kim Sharpe says the club applied late last year.

“We were talking about ways we can help the community. On race nights we usually have St John here but when we have crowds of up to 5000 watching the race meets, we feel one machine isn’t enough. The scheme provided a way for us to have two during our race meetings so we decided to go for it.”

She says with Stratford Speedway hosting close to 20 meetings a year and regular events at the showgrounds, it was important to get a 24-hour-a-day accessible AED.

“Once we started talking, we discussed how this could benefit everyone in the community. What started as something for our club grew bigger. We thought if we could help the whole community, why wouldn’t we? It was important to get one that could be accessed at any time. You never know when you may need to use it. We hope no one has to use it but it gives that peace of mind that it is there.”

She says committee members from both Stratford Speedway and Stratford A&P Association have been given some training in use of the device.

“Kareen McLeod from the Department of Medicine Charitable Trust gave us a demonstration on how to use the AED.”

The device is stored in a lock box outside the Stratford A&P Show office.

“We purchased the St John lock box and decided the show office was the best place to put it. A lot is happening with the Stratford Park Project and upcoming show, plus, the office is right in the middle. Some campers stay at the grounds so it’s closer to them as well. We want to look after the people who visit the showgrounds.”

To use the AED, a person needs to call 111 and they then will be given the code needed to unlock the box. The AED machine itself gives instructions on how to use the AED.



