Carl Hinton (#2) and Newton Gordge race wheel to wheel during Modified racing on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian/Contact High Photography

After two failed attempts at getting the 2024/2025 Speedway season under way with rain affecting the previous two weekends, the team at Five Star Liquor Stratford Speedway hosted their first race of the new season.

With clouds hanging around all afternoon and rain forecast for later in the evening, organisers were nervous but an efficient race programme saw the event scrape through with the fuse lit for the spectacular fireworks display by Michael Keats of Theatre Lamp and Lighting just as light drizzle started to fall.

There was plenty of racing on a smooth and drivey race track with competitors in four of the seven classes racing for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophies.

Tyler Walker was in good early season form and dominated the racing in the Stockcar class to win their trophy after winning all three races from grids six, 15 and eight, scoring maximum points to stand on the top step of the podium unchallenged.

Ben Wilson had a great night, recording two third places and a fourth along with Codey Wilton who finished fifth in race one and then second in the next two. The pair were tied on points and raced a four-lap run-off to settle second and third places with Wilson taking the lead at the start and being unchallenged to run four clear laps to finish second overall.