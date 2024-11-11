Advertisement
Stratford Speedway: Large crowds attend first race meet of season

By Jarrod MacBeth
Carl Hinton (#2) and Newton Gordge race wheel to wheel during Modified racing on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian/Contact High Photography

After two failed attempts at getting the 2024/2025 Speedway season under way with rain affecting the previous two weekends, the team at Five Star Liquor Stratford Speedway hosted their first race of the new season.

With clouds hanging around all afternoon and rain forecast for later in the evening, organisers were nervous but an efficient race programme saw the event scrape through with the fuse lit for the spectacular fireworks display by Michael Keats of Theatre Lamp and Lighting just as light drizzle started to fall.

There was plenty of racing on a smooth and drivey race track with competitors in four of the seven classes racing for their City of New Plymouth Classic trophies.

Tyler Walker was in good early season form and dominated the racing in the Stockcar class to win their trophy after winning all three races from grids six, 15 and eight, scoring maximum points to stand on the top step of the podium unchallenged.

Ben Wilson had a great night, recording two third places and a fourth along with Codey Wilton who finished fifth in race one and then second in the next two. The pair were tied on points and raced a four-lap run-off to settle second and third places with Wilson taking the lead at the start and being unchallenged to run four clear laps to finish second overall.

Tyler Walker dominated the racing in the Stockcar class, winning all three races. Photo / Matt Julian / Contact High Photography
New Zealand champion Duane Hickman ran a great first race to finish third behind Erin Uhlenberg and Cameron Hurley after starting from the rear of the field and continued with great pace all night to win race two and come home third in race three to easily win the Minisprint City of New Plymouth Classic by a six-point margin from Cameron Hurley and Erin Uhlenberg.

A solid field of 14 Superstocks graced the track to race for their trophy. William Hughes blasted away from the field to win race one from a grid five start, placed third in race two and fourth in race three to amass a 35 point total, enough to win overall by just one point from the always quick Blair Uhlenberg who had scored a first, second and fifth over the three races. Hamish Booker and Wayne Moss were third equal.

The mighty Modifieds were the fourth and final class to race for their Classic trophy. Although there were just six cars, the racing was tight and fast with New Zealand number two Carl Hinton at one point riding the turn two concrete wall while attempting a daring outside pass on Jason Kalin. Kalin won the first race and Newton Gordge the other two. Gordge’s wins along with a fourth place saw him to the podium top step with a two-point margin over Jason Kalin. Braith Kalin was third.

Erin Uhlenberg (#85) and  Regan Ogle (#5).  Erin placed third in the Minisprint City of New Plymouth Classic. Photo / Matt Julian / Contact High Photography
Adult Ministocks, a combination of Saloons and Super Saloons and Youth Ministocks completed the race programme.

Adult Ministock races were won by Jade Symes, Ashley Lewis and Lukah Phillips. Blake Hooper won two of Saloon races while Palmerston North driver Paul Hosking romped away from the field to win the other.

Youth Ministocks were split with the experienced drivers and learner drivers racing in different groups. Riley Symes and Liam Cronin-Prouse won the experienced races while Quin Turner and Mitchell Lewis won the newbie races.

The next event at Five Star Liquor Stratford Speedway is on Saturday, November 23.

