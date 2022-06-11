Despite the Stratford Speedway season finishing on April 9, drivers have done well around the country at other speedway events. Photo/ Unsplash

Despite the Stratford Speedway season finishing on April 9, drivers have done well around the country at other speedway events. Photo/ Unsplash

Although the Speedway season at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway finished on April 9, a few tracks around the country were still running and some Stratford competitors travelled to these tracks to race and achieved some good results.

Youth Ministock drivers Corban Swan and Bronson Pierce claimed first and second place respectively in the Summer Slam at Baypark Speedway in Tauranga while Ashley Lewis came home in a respectable fifth place at the Autumn National in Hawke's Bay.

Pierce also won the King of the Park event in Auckland at the end of May.

The Stratford Stormers Stockcar team travelled to Hawke's Bay to race in the Peter Barry teams memorial.

The team, consisting of Haydin Barker, Karlin Painter-Dudley, William Hughes, Mason Woods and Corey Sutton, beat both the Auckland Alleycats and Hawke's Bay Orange Roughies on the first night of racing to make it through to the semifinals.

The team then beat the Waikato Raiders in the semifinal and raced the Kihikihi Kings for overall honours in the final. After a tough race, the Kings came out on top but second was well deserved for the hard-working Stormers team.

Blake Hooper won the Bay of Plenty Saloon Champs that were held at Rotorua over Easter weekend while William Hughes finished second in the Bay of Plenty Stockcar Champs on the same weekend.

Jarrod MacBeth placed third in the King Country Saloon Champs on May 7 and Gary Adamson came home third in the Manawatu Adult Ministock Champs that were held over Queen's Birthday weekend.

The Speedway season has now finished across the country and local racing will start again in October.