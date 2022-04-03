Superstocks will be one of four classes to race for their Taranaki Championship on Saturday, April 9. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Speedway is back on track for one last race meeting for the season.

After having not run a race meeting in over two months due to Covid restrictions, organisers of the MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway are excited to be heading back to the track this Saturday to run a race meeting, the first since January 22

The loosening of the rules around Covid has allowed the club to get back on the track for one last event before the racing season closes locally for winter.

With only a handful of events having been run early in the season, there are a number of trophies that haven't yet been raced for but organisers have elected to make the Taranaki Championships the priority.

Five of the nine contracted classes had earlier raced for their Taranaki Championships and winners for the 2021/2022 season found which leaves four to run.

Superstock, Stockcar, Saloon and Youth Ministock competitors will all fight it out on the track to find their 2021/2022 champions while Modifieds will race for the Rusty Kay Memorial and Minisprints will compete for both the King of the Mountain Champs and the Stratford round of the Oval Superstars Tour.

This is the last meeting of the season and the last opportunity before winter to come along and witness local speedway action.

There is plenty of space to spread out and of course, vaccine passes are no longer required. Food trucks will be on hand also to complement the on-track racing.

Gates open at 3pm and racing will start at the earlier time of 5pm.