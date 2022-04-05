Rhys Price, 18, and his dog Joy won the Eltham-Takau Dog Trial open section. Photo/ Supplied

Rhys Price, 18, and his heading dog Joy were a winning combination at the Eltham-Takau Dog Trial.

Rhys and 5-year-old Joy won first place in the open competition and the Short Head and Yard Maiden with 84 points on March 11 and 12.

He says he was thrilled to win the competition.

"It's a pretty awesome achievement."

Rhys only started attending dog trials this year with Joy.

"I have three dogs but Joy is the only one I take to the trials. She's well behaved and gets the job done. We also competed at the Mangaehu-Stratford and Egmont events as well."

Although Rhys only started trialling this year, he's been involved with dog trials since he was little.

"My dad did a few competitions and gained a few placings so I thought I'd give it a go as well."

When Rhys is not herding sheep in competitions, he works on two farms in Taranaki.

"I enjoy it and the people I work for are great."

He says the dog trials are fun and social.

"The people make the competition really. They're very supportive and have given me a lot of advice about how to run the dog and to do well at these competitions. It's a very supportive atmosphere and just great fun."

Results from Eltham-Takau Dog Trial:

Event one Long Head: 1st H. Ingles, Lou, 92.5pts, 2nd B. Gower, Phil, 92pts, 3rd J. McFarlane, Wok, 91.5pts, 4th and 1st Intermediate and Maiden L.Downs, Bill, 91pts, 5th L. Bishop, Range, 90.5pts.

Event two Short Head and Yard:1st B. Gower, Jack, 95pts, 2nd H.Ingles, Lou, 94pts, 3rd J.McFarlane, Wok, 93pts, 4th G.Drake, Blady, 92.5pts, 5th T.Lagan, Ginny, 92pts,1st Intermediate T.Lagan, Ginny, 92pts,1st Maiden R.Price, Joy, 84pts.

Event three Zig Zag Hunt: 1st and 1st Intermediate G. Drake, Short, 97pts,2nd P.Martin, Tough, 96.5pts, 3rd and Ist Maiden B.Jensen, Gunner, 96pts, 4th L.Bishop, Cobber, 95.5pts, 5th B.Bielski, Joop, 94pts.,

Event four Straight Hunt: 1st B.Jensen, Jane, 98.75pts, 2nd and 1st Intermediate R.Law, Boy, 98.5pts, 3rd M.Duffy, Tomb, 98pts, 4th G.Drake, Swag, 96pts, 5th and1st Maiden H.Symes, Ted, 95.5pts.