Tamariki are collecting clean plastic milk and cream bottle lids from their communities over the next few months. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Schools and early childhood centres in the Stratford district are collecting clean plastic milk and cream bottle lids from their communities over terms 3 and 4 this year, to see who can amass the most lids per family.

The prize for the winning school will be $1000 worth of vouchers for a business of their choice.

Competition organiser and Stratford District Council’s waste and water education officer Peter McNamara said lids could not be recycled through home kerbside recycling bins.

“You might think you’re doing the right thing, but those lids you throw in your home kerbside recycling bin are too light and small to go in recycling sorting machines. Lids fall out, get everywhere they shouldn’t, and generally make a nuisance of themselves. Some also contain seals or materials that just can’t be recycled.

“Lids need to go in your red general waste bin, or even better, to a special lid recycler or drop-off point, like one of our competing schools, so they can be reused.”