St Joseph's School Stratford pupils wore pink and swapped out their usual masks for pink ones. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford schools were awash with māwhero pink for Pink Shirt Day.

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007, when two students took a stand after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

The day's slogan is Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora – Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying, and the day is about reducing bullying by celebrating diversity in all its forms and supporting schools, workplaces, and communities to be safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive of all.

For the first time, Pink Shirt Day has its own waiata titled Iarere Aio, created and performed entirely in te reo Māori by Pere Wihongi (featuring Mohi).

Pere says the waiata is about spreading positivity and encouraging resilience.

"I have my own lived experience with bearing the brunt of bullying, as I'm sure a lot of us have. The waiata is about standing against bullying and toxic behaviour."

St Joseph's Stratford pupils wore their pink shirts and swapped out their usual masks for a pink one, donated by Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust. The trust donated pink masks to all the primary schools in the central Taranaki district.

From left, back to front: Stratford Primary School pupils Tyler Frandsen,11, Emelia Quarterman, 10, Kharma Goss, 13, Izzy Pomeroy and Stella Taingahue, both 12, and Quinn Rangi, 5. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Year 6 pupil Clare Coatsworth, 8, says dressing up in pink is a way you can support anti-bullying.

"We celebrate Pink Shirt Day each year. Our motto is caring, sharing and serving like Jesus, and supporting Pink Shirt Day is a way we can do it."

Beauden Oliver, 5, from Room 1, says being nice makes people happy.

"I always say nice things and ask people to play with me. It's important to be kind because you feel good and it makes other people happy."

Stratford Primary School pupils also wore pink shirts, with Corrin Jansma, 12, saying wearing a pink shirt shows people they are not alone.

"It's supporting everyone who has been bullied and shows that we support them and are there for them."

Avon School pupils donned their pinkest clothes for the day. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stella Taingahue, 12, says since she's been at the school, she has been involved with Pink Shirt Day.

"It's a day where we wear pink and make a stand against bullying."

Avon School pupils Ava Miles, 12, and Harmony Leigh, 9, understand the importance of the day.

Ava says the day is about teaching people to be nice to others.

"Everyone should be aware that bullying happens and hurts people."

Harmony says dressing up is fun, and being able to dress up to support anti-bullying is amazing.

"Everyone should be treated nicely and not have to be scared or hurt because they're being bullied."

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says it is thrilled with the enormous amount of engagement this year by organisations, schools and community groups throughout the motu.

"It shows the growing recognition that supporting people's mental wellbeing is critical to creating a society free of bullying. Studies show that people who are bullied are more likely to experience mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. We strongly believe that it's everyone's job to make Aotearoa a kinder, more-caring place, where diversity is celebrated."