Scaler Swift and Ella Coulton take centre stage at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Scarecrow Trail.

Stratford district’s newest residents have been propped up, plumped with straw and final flourishes applied to grins, scowls and smiles, as Stratford’s famous Scarecrow Trail opens for the 2024 hunt.

The Scarecrow Trail, running from November 1 to 17, is one of Taranaki’s largest scavenger hunts. There are over 50 community-crafted scarecrows to discover in Stratford district, with $2000 worth of prizes on offer for both scarecrow creators and hunters.

Saba Afzal, Stratford District Council community and economic development manager, said the Scarecrow Trail is a must-do activity for anyone looking for a fun, whānau-friendly adventure.

“From a scarecrow version of Girl with the Pearl Earring to Scaler Swift, and Spooky Spider to Iron Maiden, our community is incredibly creative. They’ve been redefining what scarecrows are since the trail began eight years ago, so expect the unexpected.”

The Stratford Scarecrow Trail is open from November 1 to 17, alongside the Taranaki Garden Festival, Fringe Garden Festival, Sustainable Backyards, and Arts Trail. For the first time, Stratford’s King Edward Park is part of the Taranaki Garden Festival.