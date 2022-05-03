Stratford Rotary Club member Shane Demchy water-blasting the Avon Kindergarten fence. Photo/ Supplied

The Stratford Rotary Club have supported their own, and Stratford youth.

Stratford Rotary Club president Barrie Smith says to support Pam and Raymond Perera with the closing of their beloved book shop Perera's Paper Power, they helped sell items.

"Raymond has been a member for over 30 years and we decided to help them with their sale which included many photos logged on Facebook by Mary Stanley which helped immensely."

The club also had a working bee to move large items.

"This required two trailer loads."

As well as helping to sell items, the Stratford Rotary Club bought some themselves, to gift to a Stratford school and kindergarten.

"They had several children's backpacks yet to sell so we asked around several schools and ended up buying them from Raymond and then donating four packs to St Joseph's School Stratford."

After dropping the packs at St Joseph's School Stratford, Barrie says he visited Avon Kindergarten and offered them four smaller backpacks along with a box full of pencils, crayons, marker pens, blank pads, etc, for scribbling on.

"The Stratford Rotary Club has always been about supporting our youth in the community and one of the ways we do that is by supporting our schools and kindergartens. We've also secured 16 illustrated dictionaries to gift to the students at Avon Primary School."

Barrie says while delivering the packs to Avon Kindergarten, he noticed the paling fence around the kindergarten needed a water-blast and some TLC.

"I brought the idea forward to Rotary club members who were in full support."

Rotary club members Shane Demchy, Cody Bibby, and Barrie Smith water-blasted the fence.

"It was a big job taking three days to complete. On the last day, all three of us were there with our own water-blasters."

He says Avon Kindergarten staff were thankful for the Rotary Club brightening their fence.

"I received an email from one of the staff saying how pleased they were. We water-blasted around 120 metres of fence. It was our pleasure. This is what the Stratford Rotary Club is all about."