Stratford Rotary Club spreads Christmas cheer by supporting Christmas Trail

The Stratford Rotary Club is spreading Christmas cheer by supporting the Stratford Christmas Trail.

Club president Barrie Smith says supporting the trial by sponsoring the event was a unanimous decision.

"One of our members, Cody Bibby, who joined the Rotary club from the Satellite Club, suggested the idea. We thought it would be nice to support the trail as the event is helping to bring out the Christmas spirit.

"We saw it was a great chance for our locals to get involved after having so many local events cancelled because of Covid-19."

He says the Stratford Rotary Club was formed in 1943 with 33 founder members.

"Our district is called 9940 made up of 55 clubs from Wellington through the Wairarapa and Manawatū to Waitara in the north with a district governor elected every year as our leader. Rotary was not just for our local business community but had many local farmers join to give a very balanced view of how to serve our community well."

He says ever since the club has formed, the main focus has been supporting local youth.

"We do this with programmes like our Stratford High School Speech contest and we also support our district 9940's Summer Science 12-day course in Auckland.

"Our club also supports young students to attend RYPEN which is a three day Outward Bound type of course at Everett Park facility. Then one of district 9940 premier courses called RYLA is held in the Hutt especially designed to enhance Rural Leadership qualities in 18 to 24-year-olds."

Barrie says the Rotary club has donated five $100 Stratford Business Association vouchers for the Stratford Christmas Trail.

"We did this as we want the cash to be spent in Stratford, supporting our local businesses."

■ The Stratford Club meets every Thursday night at the TET Stadium. For more information contact Barrie on 0276602525 or by email barrie.r.smith@gmail.com.