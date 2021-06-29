Stratford residents invited to join satellite U3A group

Bill Irving (left) and Hamish Guthrie (right) at the expo in Stratford. Photo / supplied.

People will have plenty to talk about when a new group opens up a Stratford branch, says Hamish Guthrie.

Hamish is president of the New Plymouth branch of U3A, and hopes to establish a satellite group in Stratford.

Hamish says U3A acts as a catalyst for peoiple to come together socially and meet with like-minded people and talk about things they are interested in.

"It doesn't raise money for charities, it isn't a service club. Some people call U3A the organisation for oldies with a brain, which is a fairly good description."

U3A groups exist all over the world, with more than 80 groups in New Zealand, and are focused on connecting people with similar interests or passions. Once they have joined a U3A group, members can join various discussion groups.

The New Plymouth group has around 300 members, meaning everyone can find others to share common interests with, says Hamish.

"The New Plymouth group has over 40 different discussion groups, with subjects ranging from antiques or architecture through to wine appreciation, photography, even the history of espionage. There really is something for everyone."

If a member is interested in a subject that isn't covered, they are welcome to start a new group on the topic, he says.

The groups meet in each other's homes and normally have between seven and 12 members. Once a month the entire group is invited to meet for a larger gathering at a more central location where they listen to an invited speaker and have the opportunity to meet more members. The speakers cover a wide range of topics, says Hamish.

"Over the last few months we have covered everything from the establishment of a hydrogen plant in Taranaki, Trade Aid, helicopter flying and defusing land mines in the Middle East to the life and times of raconteur Brian Clark."

The monthly meetings are social events with refreshments served at the end, giving members the chance to mingle and talk with others.

"People bring books or DVDs to swap with each other, sometimes people bring free produce from their garden for others to take home; it's a relaxed and social occasion."

Hamish says there is no minimum age for membership of a U3A group, but the focus is on people who are no longer in full-time employment or raising a family. The 3A in the name of the group refers to a third age, a time in a person's life when they have the opportunity to undertake learning for its own sake.

Setting up a satellite group in Stratford would mean Stratford residents could get involved by having local groups on a range of topics they are interested in, and then car pool to travel up to the monthly general meetings in New Plymouth, says Hamish.

Hamish and U3A New Plymouth groups coordinator Bill Irving attended an expo in Stratford organised by the Stratford Positive Ageing Group last month and says the conversations they had there encouraged them to set up a satellite group in Stratford.

"We had a number of Stratford residents inquire about our organisation and saying they wished they lived closer. We collected a number of names of people interested and now want to get the message out to more so we can gauge interest and organise an inaugural meeting."

Membership is a nominal cost of $20 a year.

If people are interested in finding out more, they can leave their name with the staff at the Stratford Library, says Hamish.

"Once you put your details on the list we will keep in touch with you and keep you informed about progress. The inaugural meeting shouldn't be too far away."