Room 13 pupils with their lavender bags. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford Primary School pupils in room 13 took a hands-on approach to learning about lavender.

Junior syndicate lead teacher Sonia Rova says the pupils were involved during the whole process, including learning about and harvesting the lavender.

"The senior students had planted the lavender and our class harvested it. We were helped the whole way by Enviroschools coordinator Marlene Lewis. She taught the children about identifying the stalk, cutting it as long as they can, and then bunching it."

Room 13 pupil Reef Sampson, 6, says his favourite part of the process was cutting the lavender.

"I managed to get a very big bunch. I can't wait for it to dry so we can move on to the next step."

Sonia says while the class is waiting for the lavender to dry, they started working on stripping stalks that had been dried previously.

"As an Enviroschool, sustainability is a key focus for us. We've taught the tamariki about the cycle of planting and harvesting, but also integrating the positive effects lavender has. Lavender promotes tranquillity and peace."

The pupils have been learning about self-regulation and Sonia says learning about lavender ties in perfectly.

"We discussed the properties of lavender and the children came up with ideas of how lavender can be used to calm them to help with sleep, but also to self-regulate when feeling overwhelmed or stressed."

As well as learning about self-regulation, the children have been learning about the life cycle of butterflies and bees.

"It all ties in as now we're learning about the cycle of lavender."

Kaylee Lewis, 5, says she uses lavender at home.

"I have lavender under my pillow to help me sleep. My nana picked it with me at her place."

The next step is creating a range of lavender products for the pupils to take home, and a few extra to sell at the school's enviro stall in the office.

Lucy Clarkson, 5, says they are creating lavender bags, play dough, and biscuits.

"We are drawing bees and butterflies on our lavender bags because we learnt about them a couple weeks ago. Lavender makes the house smell nice. I can't wait to bring some home and also sell it so the community can have some lavender too."