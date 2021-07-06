Stratford Primary School pupils build business skills

Sew Fab business owners Izzy Pomeroy, 11, and Stella Taingahue, 11.

From scrunchies to tote bags, coasters to decorated jars, and poi to jewellery, there was something for everyone at Stratford Primary School's build a business market night.

All Year 7 and 8 pupils at the school participate in the annual project, which requires them to design, make and sell a product. The pupils spend weeks planning, costing and making their products, as well as designing posters and adverts for them.

Their work culminates in a market evening at the school, where parents and the local community are invited to come and shop.

Year 7 and 8 teacher Geoff Dingle says staff are always impressed with what the students come up with.

"They all have really good ideas. The focus is sustainability and upcycling items to make cool products."

Sew Fab business owners Izzy Pomeroy, 11, and Stella Taingahue, 11, created scrunchies and roll up tote bags.

Izzy says they were popular.

"They fit in with what people are interested in these days."

To create the scrunchies, Stella says they had to cut out the fabric and then sew it into a tube, leaving gaps on the ends, turn it inside out and then sew the ends.

"We then pushed elastic through and sew the seams together."

Billy Haldane, 12, Keith Patterson, 12, and Koen Bason, 12, of Kiwi Crafters.

Billy Haldane, 12, Keith Patterson, 12, and Koen Bason, 12, created coasters, grass heads and decorated jars for their business Kiwi Crafters.

Koen says the coasters are made from clay.

"We then painted them and decorated our jars. For the grass heads we put grass heads and dirt inside of a stocking, tie it off and then decorate them. The grass grows out of the stocking when it's watered everyday."

Geoff says the money raised goes towards the school's Big Day Out event at the end of the year.

"If the pupils had to buy things for their business they take out a loan which is paid back from the proceeds made from the market night. The rest of the money goes towards the Big Day Out."