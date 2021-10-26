Stratford Primary School programme encourages tamariki to read

Laura Hinton, 6, and Oden Beckett, 5, both of room 13, are enjoying the programme.

Stratford Primary School's junior syndicate reading programme is instilling a love of books for tamariki.

Junior syndicate teacher Melissa Stone says the pupils are taking part in a reading challenge, aimed at creating good reading habits and encouraging a love of reading.

"The pupils receive an award when they reach the milestones. They've really enjoyed it and you can see how happy they are to be reading."

At 50 books, pupils received a certificate and a bookmark at a junior syndicate assembly, and visit principal Jason Elder. At 150 books, they receive a certificate and book at a whole-school assembly.

"It's giving them the incentive to read. It also encourages other students to read as they're seeing how much the pupils are enjoying it."

Melissa says the prizes were gifted by the school's PTA.

"They've been really supportive and it's great we can reward our pupils for their success."

Junior syndicate lead teacher Sonia Rova says the pupils are excited to reach 250 books, when they can invite whānau or friends to read to the class.

Rhys Bolton (left), 5, Darcy Ford and Jaxon White, both 7, Jai McLean, 5, associate principal Deborah Campbell, Cohen Playle, 6, and Holly Smith, 7. Photo / Supplied

"They're always looking to reach that mark because they're so excited to bring someone in to read to them. At 350 books the pupils receive a certificate and at 500 books the class takes a trip to the Stratford Library."

Laura Hinton, 6, recently finished reading her 500th book.

"I'm very excited that my whole class can go to the library. I really like reading. I read the books and sometimes my family members read the books to me as well."

Sonia says the challenge is inclusive for all pupils, with family members and caregivers also able to read the books to the children.

"It gets whānau involved and makes the challenge achievable for everyone. Some of our pupils have read their stories to senior students and staff members which is really positive."

Oden Beckett, 5, says his family members read the books to him.

"It's really fun reading with my family and receiving cool prizes as well."