Stratford Primary School: New entrants enjoy playground fun and learning

16 new entrants started at Stratford Primary this term.

School is back in session and Stratford Primary School's new entrants are enjoying school life, says lead teacher of the junior syndicate Sonia Rova.

This term the school welcomed 17 new arrivals. That number is expected to grow with 30 new entrants expected to enrol at Stratford Primary School before the end of the year.

Zoe Langton, 5, says she likes everything about school, but the playground is her favourite.

"I really like the slide. I've made lots of new friends and we always play on the playground together. My sister also goes to the school she is in the room right next to my class."

Corey Maxwell, 5, says he doesn't have any siblings at the school, but can't wait to show his sister around one day.

"My sister is 2 and I want her to come to this school when she is old enough, it is an awesome school. She'll be able to play on the awesome playground."

Sonia says the new entrants enjoy playing on the school playground.

"It's a great place for the children to have fun but also a way to become familiar with the school. A great way for children to settle in is visiting the school beforehand and taking the children to the playground on weekends so they can learn their way around."

The school has a close relationship with the local early childhood centres, she says.

"During the week the centres visit the school. It's a great way to build relationships and gives the children a taste of school life. We have an open door here, we are all about building relationships. We also visit the children at the centres to meet them in their space to build relationships and help them transition to school life."

The Mutukaroa programme is another way the school is building relationships, Sonia says.

"The programme helps parents, whānau, and the school connect and strengthen relationships."

She says each child is different, with some children settling in quickly and others being more nervous.

"There isn't a one size fits all. It's all about helping the children and the best way to do that is doing what is best for each individual child."

Ellie Hall, 5, says school is fun.

"I really like playing on the playground and writing my name. That is the best part."

Axel Harris, 5, says he has made lots of friends.

"We all play on the playground together. I love school, it is great fun."