Stratford Primary School: Colourful fun for school's Top Team day

From left: Amber Ward (9), Macy Whitikia (9), Charlie Kanara (6), Layla Turner (7), Quinn Turner (9), and Cassius Waite) from totara (blue) house enjoyed the school's Top Team day.

Stratford Primary School was flooded with colour as students dressed in red, green, blue, and yellow for the school's Top Team day.

The Top Team day, which took place on Friday, February 5, is a way for the pupils to earn house points through a range of activities. The pupils are encouraged to dress in their house colours for the event.

Tyler Frandsen (10) from rimu (red) house made his basketball shot.

Principal Jason Elder says the event is an excellent way to start the school year.

"The event's focus is participation and team spirit. It is a chance for our senior students to develop leadership skills as they run the various activities and a way for our junior students to get to know each other."

Benjamin Ross (5) had a great time at his first Top Team Day.

Thirty-four senior students organised the activities, while the rest of the senior students led the groups around the various activity sites.

Reef Sampson (5) says he enjoyed his first Top Team Day.

Reef Sampson (5) giving the toss the gumboot event a whirl.

"It is a really fun day and a great way to start school. I really enjoyed the toss the gumboot activity."

Reef says he likes attending Stratford Primary School.

"It is a really great school and I've made lots of new friends already. I like coming to school, it's fun."

Meah Russ (12) and Jiselle Clince (12) organised the sandpit dig activity.

Noah Corlett (11), Malakai Rova (11) and Keith Patterson (12) enjoyed running the tug o' war.

Keith says it was "fun" running an event.

"Tug o' war was my favourite Top Teams day activity so it is awesome to be running the activity."

Elise Jansma (8) throwing and catching a ball.

Malakai says he enjoys Top Team day.

"It is great running an activity after taking part in Top Team day for so many years."

Noah says it was very satisfying to see the junior pupils enjoying the day.

"The Top Teams day is a great way for the junior pupils to have a fun start to the school year."