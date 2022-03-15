Our masthead has changed, but our content is still focused on supporting our local businesses and celebrating our local community . Photo / Ilona Hanne

Our masthead has changed, but our content is still focused on supporting our local businesses and celebrating our local community . Photo / Ilona Hanne

From the editor:

Dear reader,

You'll have noticed a slight change to our front page starting this week. The new look is part of changes we're making across the NZME Community Publication Network, which the Stratford Press is part of.

It's all about bringing you a local newspaper that continues to be an informative and interesting read while also helping us better support our local businesses in reaching you, our local readers.

We know that more people are reading community newspapers right now and our titles saw a 9 per cent growth in readership compared with the same period last year*.

The newly formed Community Publication Network I mentioned at the start of this is made up of 16 local newspapers that all play a critical role in keeping Kiwis connected and in the know in their own communities by covering local issues, news, opportunities, achievements, heroes, events, businesses and more.

The "h" in our masthead represents our role as part of New Zealand's Herald, the country's most powerful news brand. The h is new in our masthead, but something that isn't new, or will change, is that we're a local paper brought to you by proudly local people, telling local stories.

Keep an eye out for more changes and improvements over the next few months, as we continue to bring you plenty of local news every week in print, and online.

Meanwhile, this week we bring you some great stories covering everything from a young teenager who is hitting the target when it comes to small-bore rifle shooting to the inspiring story of a Taranaki man hitting the road to raise money for the Taranaki Retreat.

*Nielsen CMI Q1 21 – Q4 21 AP15+