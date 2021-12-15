Stratford pharmacies offer antigen testing for domestic travel

Rapid antigen testing is available at Stratford pharmacies.

Covid-19 rapid antigen testing isn't for everyone, says a Stratford pharmacist.

Stratford and Eltham Pharmacy owner Lorraine Roberts says the antigen testing, available at Stratford Pharmacy, is available for free, for unvaccinated asymptomatic people (no Covid-19 symptoms) for 24 to 72 hours prior to travel and is available in 15 minutes after a nasal swab.

"There is a lot of misinformation that this test is for close contacts. That's not the case. This test is for people who are travelling and are unvaccinated and asymptomatic."

Lorraine says if the rapid antigen test is negative, people will receive text confirmation to use for their domestic travel.

"If it's positive, the pharmacy will contact people directly to inform them to get a Covid-19 test."