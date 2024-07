The Z petrol station in Stratford, Taranaki, was ram-raided early this morning. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A Stratford petrol station was ram-raided overnight.

Police were called at just after 2am today, after a ram raid at the Z petrol station on Broadway, SH3, Stratford.

A police spokesperson said a “unknown number of offenders” drove a stolen vehicle through the doors of the store.

The offenders then took a number of items from the store before leaving.

“A staff member was present during the incident but was thankfully not hurt, although understandably very shaken by what has occurred.”