Stratford pensioner pleads not guilty to methamphetamine and money laundering charges

Margaret Jean O'Brien will reappear in court on March 9.

A 70-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to charges laid after a large methamphetamine drug raid last month.

Margaret Jean O'Brien was one of three people arrested at a Stratford property in December.

Police seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, $350,000, and a Toyota vehicle in the investigation, named Operation Taxi.

O'Brien operates Stratford Taxis but after her arrest Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency suspended her license to carry passengers.

O'Brien appeared before judge Tony Greig in Hāwera District Court yesterday facing charges of money laundering, supplying methamphetamine, and allowing premises to be used for the supply of methamphetamine.

Around 450 grams of methamphetamine was seized by police during a raid at a Stratford property in December last year. Photo/ NZ Police.

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney submitted a not guilty plea to all charges on O'Brien's behalf. He said she had elected for a trial by jury.

He asked if O'Brien could reappear at court on March 9, the same day as co-accused Steven Rowe. He also asked for her bail conditions to be changed from reporting to police twice a week to once a week, as she kept forgetting to turn up on the relevant days.

"She has resided at the house she owns for 40y years, is well known in Stratford for her taxi business and police have her passport so she is not a flight risk," he said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve Hickey said the alleged offending involved travel between Auckland and Stratford to pick up supplies.

Hickey said O'Brien's house is on the market and she needed to be around if police wanted to speak to her.

"Reporting one day a week would be a suitable condition," Hickey said.

Judge Greig ordered O'Brien to report to Stratford police station one day a week.

$350,000 in cash was also seized. Photo/ NZ Police.

She has been remanded on bail and will reappear in court on March 9.

Rowe is facing one charge of supplying methamphetamine and one of possessing meth for supply. He has plead not guilty and has elected trial by jury.

Logan Reece Maxwell is also facing two charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, three of supplying methamphetamine, and two of money laundering.

Maxwell will reappear in the New Plymouth District Court on February 11.