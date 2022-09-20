Local iwi, WITT, Stratford District Council, Stratford High School and the Stratford Park team at the park. Photo/ Supplied

The multimillion-dollar Stratford Park project is progressing well.

That was the message from Stratford Park steering committee president Andrew Murphy and committee member Philip Macey gave to Stratford District councillors at last week's council meeting.

Andrew said they had been working to develop relationships with key stakeholders and had received a proposal for a museum.

In the past year, a board had been established and five members were successfully appointed.

"These members have governance expertise and represent all parties involved, including WITT deputy chief executive Allie Hemara-Wahanui."

Land for the project was also secured.

"We secured one of these pieces of land two years ago thanks to the kind and generous loan from the council and we secured the other piece of land this year. We've consulted with neighbours of the venue and they are supportive."

The project is important for Stratford, Andrew said.

At a public forum on Tuesday, councillors were told how the project has progressed. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"It's Stratford's time. The park will add a lot to Stratford and the Taranaki region ... Stratford Park is a multi-use facility park that will elevate Stratford and the region both around the country and around the world for many generations to come."

A project manager was appointed after the steering committee was successful in a funding application for the role.

"All of the work at this point has been voluntary. It's great to have a project manager on board to do the day-to-day work."

He said once the Stratford Park project is completed, it will include space for the A&P showgrounds, community facilities, motorsport and equestrian parks, community education opportunities and also a driver training facility.

"It's a way we can get young kids off the road learning how to drive in a safe space."

The steering committee is now applying for more funding.

"Funding from central government would be greatly appreciated."

He said Stratford Park is a 'project of a lifetime' and asked the council to continue supporting the project.

"We appreciate the support from council we have received so far and we ask that you continue to support this."

Andrew said they are not asking directly for funding currently but rather asking councillors to promote the project to others.

"We know members of the council have a lot of connections and we would appreciate the help in making connections."

The park has benefits to the community Andrew said, with a $41.8 million GDP expected from the project.

Councillor Peter Dalziel asked if the project's revenue forecast had changed in the last 18 months and Andrew said it hadn't.

Councillor Jono Erwood asked if neighbours had been consulted about the noise that will come from the motorsport park once the project is completed.

Phil said they are working through the consent process of operating rules and have talked to owners of neighbouring properties.

Mayor Neil Volzke said the council had been supportive of the park to date and hoped any new councillors elected in October's election will be as supportive.