One Good Kiwi brand lead Jane King (left) and Tūtaki operations manager Kim Marsh are both excited the Stratford organisation is part of the initiative. Photo / Supplied

A Stratford organisation will be one of the beneficiaries of a national digital koha.

In January, Tūtaki will be one of 10 organisations Aotearoa can choose from in the One Good Kiwi Initiative.

The initiative, created by One NZ (formerly Vodafone), aims to help rangatahi and give back to communities. Each month One NZ will donate $100,000 with New Zealanders deciding where they want the money to go.

Jane King, One Good Kiwi brand lead, says coming from Stratford herself, she was pleased to offer Tūtaki the chance to receive a percentage of January’s $100,000.

“One focus we have across all the organisations is that they benefit young people and Tūtaki does just that. We love what they do for our rangatahi be it through the Lion’s Den Gym, the programmes on offer for the children and all the other cool things they do.”

Attending Stratford Primary School and then New Plymouth Girl’s High School before moving to Wellington, Jane is thrilled to see Stratford, as well as other communities nationwide, benefiting from One Good Kiwi.

“It was important to me that every part of New Zealand is represented and has the chance to benefit from this initiative. We actively seek out charities across the motu to feature on One Good Kiwi who align with our mission to create a more awesome Aotearoa by helping enable better outcomes and brighter futures for our rangatahi.”

While One Good Kiwi provides a new digital giving platform, she says it builds on Vodafone NZ’s registered charity, Te Rourou-Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation.

“This has invested nearly $50 million to support rangatahi over the last 20 years.”

One Good Kiwi is simple, Jane says, with the initiative designed to make giving easy and fun.

“We give everyday Kiwis the money. They choose where it goes. People can donate to their chosen charity on the app by flicking the tokens towards their profile.”

Each person taking part is given 10 tokens they can use to vote. Each token represents a share of the $100,000. At the end of the month the tokens are counted and the charity gets its share of the 100,000 based on the number of tokens they’ve received.

“They can decide to give a token to each charity, or those 10 tokens to one charity. It’s completely up to the person. At a minimum, each charity walks away with $1000, regardless of how many tokens they get from the public.”

People don’t need to be registered with Vodafone, they just have to use the app, she says.

“It’s about being all inclusive and giving every Kiwi the chance to support our worthwhile organisations.”

Kim Marsh, Tūtaki operations manager, says the team is grateful to have been selected alongside many other worthy youth organisations across the country.

“The One Good Kiwi app is a great platform to showcase the amazing work so many organisations are doing out there for our rangatahi and it’s been wonderful working with Jane who has been the driving force behind this initiative.”

To support Tūtaki this month, all people need to do is download the One Good Kiwi app and flick their tokens towards Tūtaki’s profile. To see how Tūtaki is tracking on the leaderboard go to https://onegoodkiwi.nz/recipients