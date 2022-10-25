The Castle on Regan Street is about to turn into a magical winter wonderland complete with Santa and his friends this November. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When it came to casting the role of Mrs Claus in Stratford on Stage's latest production, Santa's Last Stand, director Donna Drummond was spoiled for choice.

So much so, that the cast features not one, but two actors playing the role.

Donna says both actors are very talented, and audiences are in for a treat whichever Mrs Claus is on stage.

"Each of these very capable actors brings a different slant to the character of Mrs Claus, which is fantastic."

The two actors, Kelsi Bailey and Cynthia Ciezadlo, are familiar faces to Stratford audiences, having appeared in previous Stratford on Stage productions.

Kelsi has been a regular on stage with the local theatre company since she was 12 years old.

"I've done between eight and ten shows in total with Stratford on Stage since I first successfully auditioned for Badjelly the Witch back in 2014."

As a result, Stratford on Stage's home theatre, The Castle on Regan St almost feels like a second home she says, so often is she there.

"And all the Stratford on Stage members, they all feel like family."

The role of Mrs Claus appealed to her she says, "because she is such a relatable character, we can all find plenty to like in her."

For Cynthia, a large part of the show's appeal is in the rest of the cast and crew.

"It's a really good team. I enjoy working with Donna and Helen [Snook] and it's just so nice to do a fun, family show with people who resonate with me. We all feel the same about theatre and being part of something like this."

Cynthia's last stint at the Castle was in 2019 when she played Christine in 50 and Fabulous, but Taranaki theatre-goers will also recognise her from the TSB Showplace in 2021 when she played Elphaba's mother in Wicked.

While she enjoyed the experience, Cynthia says she feels happiest in smaller, more localised shows, such as the ones put on by the Stratford on Stage team.

"It's a lot less stress but the same amount of fun. Local theatre and local audiences are the most rewarding I think, it's got more a friendly, family feel."

She was apprehensive about some parts of Mrs Claus' role, she says, with audiences in for some great hilarity as Mrs Claus fends off an unwelcome suitor, "but it's that great sense of support from all the cast and crew that helps there".

She and Kelsi say they are enjoying watching the younger actors in the show find their feet and start enjoying the process of learning their parts.

"Seeing them all grow in confidence is great to watch," says Cynthia.

Kelsi does have a warning for them, however.

"You will get the bug, and find yourself auditioning for more and more shows. Suddenly years will have passed and you will be on your 8th or 10th show."

While there are two Mrs Clauses, there is only one Santa, and Donna says James Milich is the perfect man to fill those shiny black boots and big red suit.

"James has been a revelation as it is so difficult to find male actors from around Stratford. James has taken the role of Santa and made it his own."

James, who is a rural firefighter in Kaponga when not in rehearsal, says he is enjoying playing the character, especially as this Santa has a bit more going on than just saying "ho ho ho" or handing out presents.

"Santa is a jolly fellow who is in a bit of a crisis in this storyline."

James says he auditioned for the role as he was keen to get back into acting, having enjoyed time on the stage in his school years.

"It's definitely a fun thing to do, and it's a bit different."

The show will appeal to all ages, and all audience types, he says, but he is confident of one thing.

"I think my mates in the fire brigade will certainly be getting tickets and coming to see me playing Santa on stage."

The Details:

What: Stratford on Stage presents Santa's Last Stand

Where: The Castle, Regan St, Stratford.

When: November 11-19

Tickets: Available from the TET Kings Theatre bookshop or email: stratfordonstagetickets@gmail.com