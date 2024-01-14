The cast of Stratford on Stage's final show of 2023, West 'n' Wild.

OPINION

Stratford on Stage had a fabulous 2023 with the very successful West ‘N’ Wild, directed by Helen Snook, selling out at the TET Kings Theatre.

It was a great production with plenty of new talent on show.

Stratford on Stage has a loyal team slaving away behind the scenes and a huge shout out to them is required. These shows would not happen without the likes of Patsy Commerford, Tony Gordan, Michelle Rowlands, Gary, Alisha and Lynette Hann.

There are too many people to name who assist in many ways when a show is being produced – from the theatre volunteers to those managing the green room down below. Thank you to you all.

2024 is already shaping up to be a full year. The committee are thrilled to announce that May 2024 will see a David McPhail and Jon Gadsby pantomime based on the traditional story of Red Riding Hood. Many will recognise the names of McPhail and Gadsby and remember the side-splitting characters and television series they wrote and performed.

Red Riding Hood Goes Blue is an irreverent take on Red Riding Hood and the New Zealand political setting and is produced by arrangement with Playmarket.

As with any true-blue pantomime - pun intended - there is the obligatory pantomime dame and a range of colourful characters which will bring the show to life. Audiences can look forward to something utterly hilarious with characters they may recognise.

Auditions are going to be held early February and rehearsals later that month, ready for a mid-May season, running May 10 to 18.

Planning is also under way for a programme of shows through until the end of 2025. If you have any suggestions, please feel free to share them with any of the committee. As is usual, we want to include children in at least one show a year and develop our local talent both on stage and as crew members.

It is not just actors and actresses that make a show happen so if you are interested in lighting and sound, set building and painting, makeup, costumes or simply helping manage the logistics of a show then please get in contact Stratford on Stage.

Anyone wanting further information about Stratford on Stage can contact us on our email as below.

The Details

What: Auditions - Red Riding Hood Goes Blue

When: 7-9pm on Wednesday, February 7, Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9

Details and audition scripts: contact stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com

Donna Drummond is a committee member of Stratford on Stage.



