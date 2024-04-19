Stratford on Stage's upcoming show will play at the group's home theatre, The Castle. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Rehearsals are now well under way, and going well, for Stratford on Stage’s upcoming production of (David) McPhail and (Jon) Gadsby’s pantomime Little Red Riding Hood Goes Blue.

As director, I can safely say everyone involved is having a great time and there isn’t a rehearsal where the cast are not laughing out loud at lines in the script. The set is almost complete, and Patsy Commerford has the wardrobe all set for the show.

Being Red Riding Hood there is definitely a Wolf and a Grandmother, but the other characters are a little different to the fairy tale you may know, and we are keeping them under wrap for the moment. Suffice to say though, this show is not a children’s pantomime. Personally, I would give it a PG rating, so it is up to parents to decide if this is a show you will take your younger ones to, or book a babysitter and come along without them. Whatever you decide, it’s definitely an entertaining show and will be a great night out, whoever you take with you.

The annual general meeting for Stratford on Stage was held earlier this month. Rubeana Reader was re-elected unopposed as president, Helen Snook was elected as secretary and I was elected treasurer. Our committee now numbers 12 members, all working to keep Stratford On Stage successful and entertaining our community.

We are busy planning a programme of shows from now to the end of 2025. We would love to hear suggestions, so if you have any, feel free to share them with us. As usual, we want to include children in at least one show a year, with a plan to have one produced by the end of this year.

When it comes to younger cast members, we’ve recently lost a few of them as they’ve left town to go on to tertiary study. We wish them well with their studies, but will certainly miss them, and we are very keen to work with any local youngsters and teens who would like to develop their skills both on stage and as crew members.

It is not just actors and actresses that make a show happen so if you are interested in lighting and sound, set building and painting, makeup, costumes or simply helping manage the logistics of a show then please get in contact with any of us at Stratford on Stage.

The Details

What: Stratford on Stage presents Little Red Riding Hood Goes Blue

When: May 10 - 18

Where: The Castle, Regan St, Stratford

Tickets: Via iTicket

More details: Contact stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com



