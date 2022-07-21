Stratford on Stage has announced a new production. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Mamma Mia is over and done, and Stratford on Stage is ready to get things up and running again.

With Covid-19 causing a great deal of uncertainty and with several of its committee members involved with Hāwera Repertory's production of Mamma Mia, Stratford on Stage has taken a back seat and been conservative in its outlook for the past year.

After a well-earned rest, the team is reinvigorated and looking forward to working on upcoming productions. Stratford on Stage has definitely benefited from this hiatus with members learning and experiencing theatre craft among other experienced directors and thespians.

The fact that Stratford on Stage members were cast in the show also highlights the quality and abilities of its members.

Stratford on Stage is incredibly proud of four younger members who were cast in New Plymouth Operatic's production of Matilda The Musical – Lucas and Cohen Jacobson along with Niamh and Angus O'Sullivan.

Stratford on Stage is proud to announce that we have secured the rights to produce Santa's Last Stand in November this year.

Being close to the Christmas season, the theme of the show along with being a pantomime was a definite drawcard. The show is filled with comedy and Christmas music. It is a show with characters most people, young and old, will recognise.

Poor Santa is tired and overworked. When poor old Santa has had enough of lazy elves, spells going wrong, the reindeer making demands and a demanding evil landlord, he decides to go on strike.

Then things go from bad to worse as Santa goes missing. Santa's Last Stand is written by Judi Billcliff who wrote Stratford on Stage's last show Cinderfella.

Donna Drummond and assistant director Helen Snook are directing the show. Both are well known for their work with Stratford on Stage.

Everyone is incredibly excited about producing this show. Sets, costuming, lighting and music are all in the planning stages.

The cast requires actors of all ages, male and female. Being a pantomime, it will be tremendous fun. Keep an eye out for audition notices. Auditions are scheduled for early August.

The AGM for Stratford on Stage was held on Friday, March 28.

Rubeana Reader was re-elected unopposed as president as was Snook as secretary and Drummond as treasurer.

Alongside the executive, a committee of seven works to make Stratford on Stage successful and to entertain our community.

Planning is under way for a programme of shows through until the end of next year.

As is usual, we want to include children in at least one show a year and develop our local talent on stage and as crew members.

It is not just actors and actresses that make a show happen so if you are interested in lighting and sound, set building and painting, makeup, costumes or simply helping manage the logistics of a show then please contact Stratford on Stage.

For more information on Stratford on Stage, or regarding Santa's Last Stand, email: stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com.