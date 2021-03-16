Stratford on Stage in rehearsal for show to run next month

The young actors are busy with rehearsals in readiness for opening night next month. Pictured are (from left) Jenna Kowalewski, Niamh O'Sullivan and Hamish McCall. Photo / Supplied

Rehearsals for Stratford on Stage's children's production of Cinderfella Hits Field Days is well under way.

After numerous requests for another show from our younger aspiring artists, and the fact that we needed to reduce the risks of any potential impacts from changing Covid-19 levels, we selected this fantastic play based on the traditional Cinderella.

By having a smaller cast and being able to stage it at The Castle, it meant we were able to mitigate most issues.

Judi Billcliff, who is based in Hamilton, wrote the play which is itself based on an original poem written by Katie Migounoff of Glenbrook (Primary School).

Judi is a drama teacher, children's writer, workshop presenter and performance poet and has been incredibly supportive throughout. She is also involved with Duffy Books in Homes as a role model and is extremely busy making presentations at schools around New Zealand promoting the message: 'It's Cool to Read and Cool to Achieve'.

Cinderfella Hits Field Days has the traditional downtrodden Cinderfella along with a demanding stepmother, a stepsister, two ugly stepbrothers and, of course if wouldn't be right without the fairy godmother.

There is definitely music, lots of fun and audiences won't be able to watch it without cracking a smile.

The cast have been having lots of fun already and they can't wait for opening night. It has been a privilege to see the development in our new and more seasoned young actors. It is a great play which has something to appeal to everyone. It's good, honest fun and will appeal to adults and children alike.

As well as promoting the upcoming show, the team at Stratford on Stage would like to remind the community of our fantastic costume collection.

Stratford on Stage has a veritable treasure trove of costumes which have been used and been repurposed, by our own treasure Patsy Commerford, to bring to life the characters in the play.

These costumes are kept at The Abbey, which is located on Regan St in the Mary Alice Chapel building. We have a huge range of costumes available for people to hire. Even in the days of the Covid-19 pandemic it has been surprising how busy it has been.

Many of the local schools source their costumes from The Abbey for their school productions. Anyone wanting costumes should make an appointment to view them and for fittings should contact Patsy Commerford or simply email Stratford on Stage.

Performances of Cinderfella Hits Field Days run next month at Stratford on Stage's home – The Castle.

Details: Performances run from Friday, April 9 to Saturday, April 17. A matinee performance will run on the afternoon on Sunday, April 11. Tickets available soon from TET Kings Theatre "Emporium" or are available by emailing stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com. Door sales will also be available at the theatre door unless sold out prior to the performance date. Tickets: Adults $18 and children $12.