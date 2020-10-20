Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy Fun Run/Walk fast approaching

Participants at the 2019 event. Photo / Supplied

Up to 600 people are expected to run Stratford's pavements in the Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy fun run/walk event.

Albie Jane of the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club says the event is in its 39th year.

"It's amazing the event has been running for that long. We're pleased with the level of support the event gets each year. Last year we had 400 runners and walkers."

He encourages everyone to give the event a go.

"This is a very popular event and without support it will fold."

The course has three distances, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

"From 3km, 5km or 10km the measured course goes through the Rhododendron Dell and along the streets of Stratford. It's a fabulous course with a bit of country views along Pembroke Rd and fantastic views of the Dell. It's a great family day out."

Albie says the event, run by the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club, is the second of eight in the series.

Every event includes the opportunity of spot prizes and Albie says the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club is proud of the quality of spot prizes in the Stratford event.

"We have over $2000 worth of spot prizes. There are three $100 notes up for grabs and a watch valued at $160. We also have a student prize where they win $50 for themselves and $200 for their school. We try to get most of our spot prizes in Stratford to support the local businesses. There is a one in six chance of winning a spot prize."

Albie says the more events people enter, the more chances they have of winning a major prize at the last event in Eltham.

As well as spot prizes, there are trophies to be won. For the serious participants, there is a chance to compete for a trophy.

There are two up for grabs - one for the first female 10km participant and one for the first male 10km participant to cross the finish line.

There is barbecue food and drinks available from the Stratford Athletics Club.

Entry forms are at Unichem Mackay's Pharmacy on Broadway and people can enter on the day of the event up until 9.30am.

■ The Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy fun run/walk event takes place Sunday, November 1 at 10am. Online registrations are open until October 30 at www.athleticstaranaki.org.nz/nexansrunwalk.