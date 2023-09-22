Quin Dowling wants to restore the truck to its former glory.

An old delivery truck is getting back on the road.

Quin Dowling and his partner Cassie Miles purchased an old McCutcheon delivery truck a few months ago. Quin plans to get it up and going again.

“I bought it from a tractor restorer. Before he owned it it was in storage for 22 years.”

The truck has a rich history of delivering fruit and vegetables to Napier in the 1960s. He says each time he works on the truck, people stop and look at it.

“There were only four of these trucks around and this is the fourth. When I have it out, It turns a lot of heads and people are always stopping to take photos, some of whom drove the truck back in the day. I want to restore the truck to its former glory, keeping the aged cab so the history is still there.”

“It’s such a cool little truck. I’m involved with the Stratford Park project. It’ll come in handy for that and I’d love to drive it around town.”

To get the truck back on the road Quin needs information on the truck’s history.

“This will help get the truck registered and back up and running again. I’d love to have photos to go with this as well.”

People with information or photos of the truck can contact Quin on 027 297 7878.







