Stratford mayor Neil Volzke unsurprised and unhappy by Three Waters reforms announcement

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed the Government will push ahead with its preferred water services plan Photo / NZME Mark Mitchell

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says he is neither surprised by nor happy about the Government's decision regarding the Three Waters reforms.

Last week, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed the Government will push ahead with its preferred water services plan, despite loud opposition from many councils across Aotearoa.

The plan will amalgamate billions of dollars worth of council-owned drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure and services into four regional bodies across New Zealand. Last week's announcement that the reforms will be mandatory for councils was a u-turn by the Government which had previously stated councils would have the right to opt out of the reforms.

Mayor Neil Volzke says he was "not surprised" by the Government's decision to instead make the reforms mandatory, an outcome he had predicted back in August this year in a column in the Stratford Press.

"Given the amount of opposition from councils across the country, making the reforms mandatory was the only way the Government was going to be able to implement them."

While he had been expecting last week's decision to rule out opting out as an option, he had been hopeful the Government would listen to the feedback from councils around the country, asking the Government to pause the reform process so all options could be evaluated.

"What's most disappointing is that our request for the Government to slow down, and push pause on the process while all feedback and options could be fully considered has also been denied. I'm bitterly disappointed as there are many aspects of the proposal that raise concern, and I remain unconvinced that they will be of benefit to the Stratford community."

He is particularly unhappy with the removal of the opt out clause, saying the Government has changed the playing field and taken away the community's chance to have a say.

"We have acted in good faith throughout the process but the Government has not reciprocated."

Acting in good faith meant Stratford District Council had provided all information on the relevant assets as requested during the process, he says, as well as sending in their feedback on the proposed reforms.

"We had been asked to send in our feedback as a council, and we did so, with the expectation, as set by the Government, that wider community consultation would follow.

"Throughout the process the minister has maintained there would be an opportunity for the community to have their say, but now that has been taken away. The community has not been consulted and people have been denied their chance to have their say."

The Government says the councils will continue to own the assets, but they will be managed by the new Three Waters entity. Councils argue that these valuable assets will be amalgamated into entities they have little or no control over.

Volzke says small districts such as Stratford will suffer.

"Recent analysis of our water service infrastructure shows we are in a pretty reasonable place, having invested in it substantially over many years. Imposing a one size fits all model of management onto it will have questionable benefit for our community."

With the reforms now compulsory, and the plan in place for the four new entities to be operational by July 1, 2024, Volzke says there are still important questions to be answered.

"Previously the Government had guaranteed the continued employment for all council staff currently employed in the water services departments of local councils. Given they have now backtracked on their position that it would be optional for councils to join up to the amalgamation plan, will they also backtrack on this guarantee and other promises they have made?"

It's not just the mayor who is feeling frustrated by last week's decision, councillors in both the urban and rural wards have also expressed their disappointment.

Urban councillor John Sandford says the decision has been rushed saying there are "very scary times ahead for all ratepayers".

"This has been rushed with no chance for the owners of the asset - our ratepayers - to have a say. It also leaves our council with no control over this asset."

Rural councillor Grant Boyde is also unhappy with the lack of public consultation.

"While I agree water infrastructure needs to be addressed in New Zealand I vehemently oppose the Government's one boot fits all reform. In my opinion it lacked clarity, was missing detail on ownership and local voice, and in particular control of the water assets.

"The reform came with no factual, evidence-based information in relation to their assumptions, and most of all no public consultation."

Councillor Gloria Webby (urban ward) says the news was "a bombshell".

"Government's announcement that they will go ahead with plans for water reform was a bombshell, a turn-around from their promise to councils that they would have opportunity for government-led consultation, and be able to opt in or out. It's acknowledged that change is necessary but why such inordinate haste?

"Legislation is to be presented to Parliament before the end of 2021, less than two months away - how can the promised consideration and collaboration occur? Government has refused to listen - to Local Government New Zealand, councils and communities, and until they do the turmoil of the Three Waters Reform will continue."

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council