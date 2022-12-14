From left, second place Danny McSweeney, Stratford Lions Club projects director Mike Walmsley, first place winner Marianne Drummod and third place winner Debby Gadsby. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Christmas has come early for Marianne Drummond who will have plenty of presents to unwrap.

Marianne was the winner of the Stratford Lions Club Christmas Stocking Raffle.

“I was blown away when I heard I had won. I purchased my tickets from the Lions when they were selling them outside Stratford’s TSB Bank. I never thought I would win, so it was a lovely surprise. I always like to support the Stratford Lions with their raffles. They do a good job of supporting the community.”

The raffle started in 1984 and is the club’s main fundraiser, with the proceeds funding a number of projects for the district.

Marianne won the large stocking and $1000 worth of vouchers. She is excited to unpack all of the goodies, and even share some as well.

“I’m really looking forward to unpacking the air fryer and all the other goodies. There’s so much here so I think I will share them around and donate some of the toys to the Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal to share the spirit of gift-giving and help those less fortunate have a wonderful Christmas. There’s just so many gifts there’s no way I could keep it to myself.”

Stratford Lions Club projects director Mike Walmsley presenting first place winner Marianne Drummond with her prize. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The second place winner was Danny McSweeney who received a wheelbarrow packed with gifts and vouchers. Third place was won by Debby Gadsby, who received a desk and other goodies and vouchers.

Stratford Lions Club projects manager Mike Walmsley says the prizes were all donated by local businesses.

“The first place prize alone is worth over $2000. We appreciate the support of the Stratford businesses that donate prizes. Without their support this wouldn’t be possible.”

The club sold around 8000 tickets with the money raised to be spent on various projects around the community, he says.

“It enables us to continue supporting our community.”







