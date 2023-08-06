Kind of magic: Tamariki made Harry Potter-style wands at the first session. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Children are getting the chance to get crafty with a new after-school club at Stratford Library.

Youth and children’s librarian Kate Fairhurst says the 3.30pm club is for tamariki aged 5 to 12. Running on Wednesday afternoon during term time, the club gives children the chance to try out a craft activity before a Milo and a biscuit.

“It gives them something to do after school and a warm place to hang out. If the children decide to borrow a book as well, then that’s an added bonus.”

The library used to run after-school clubs, but hasn’t since the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to a lot of group activities. The time is now right to start things up again, she says.

Kate says library staff have received positive feedback about the new group session.

“It’s generated a lot of interest. Even before the first session I had parents and kids telling me how excited they were for the club.”

Seventeen tamariki attended the first Stratford Library 3.30pm club. Photo / Alyssa Smith

For the first meeting youngsters had a go at making Harry Potter-style wands. Kate says because it was the famous wizard’s birthday on July 31, it made sense to focus the first activity on something a little bit magical.

“Harry Potter is something most people know. We had a really positive response to this session with 17 kids turning up to make their own wand. There were some fabulous creations.”

Ella Mortensen, 8, was one of the kids who crafted their own wand.

“I think this activity is pretty cool as we get to make our own wands. I’ve used different coloured clay and wrapped it around my wand.”

She says she enjoyed the first 3.30pm club session and will be back.

Ella Mortensen, 8, created a wand using coloured clay. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kate says the fun doesn’t stop at the wand-making session, with more fun activities planned for future sessions.

“We have already planned Lego activities, a crafternoon and creating infinity cubes. It’s all about giving the kids something to do after school and providing that warm and safe space for them.”

She says people don’t need to register, simply turn up at the library on a Wednesday afternoon during term time.

“I look forward to seeing all the tamariki.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Library 3.30pm club

Where: Stratford Library, Prospero Place

When: Wednesday during term time, starting at 3.30pm

No registrations needed. For children aged 5-12







