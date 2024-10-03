They regularly did craft activities, read books and helped their nana around the farm, Freya said.

“We help her plant cabbages in the garden and then move the sheep around. We’ve also helped put up some fences too.”

Ogle said it was great to celebrate with her grandchildren.

“This event was a nice way to fill in the school holidays and spend time with the grandkids.”

Angus Knowles, 6, and his great-granddad, Jimmy Williamson, work together to create a miniature rainbow at the International Day of Older Persons event in Stratford on Tuesday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Angus Knowles, 6, and his great-granddad, Jimmy Williamson, enjoyed spending time together on the day. The pair worked together to create keychains, with Angus saying it was great to spend time with his great-granddad.

“I had a lot of fun.”

Williamson said he enjoyed the day.

“It’s always good spending time with Angus. He comes up sometimes to stay in New Plymouth with me where he plays with his toy dinosaurs.”

Maryann Rest Home residents and staff were at the International Day of Older Persons event at Stratford's War Memorial Centre on Tuesday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Maryann Rest Home residents, too, were at the event and diversional and recreational therapist Jezka Birando said it was great to be involved in the celebrations.

“We enjoy getting out into the community and reconnecting with them by being involved with activities like these.”

She said celebrating the International Day of Older Persons was important.

“The senior citizens in our community are great. It’s good that they’re being appreciated and recognised.”

The library event wasn’t the only way Stratford celebrated the International Day of Older Persons this year. The day before, Stratford District Council had hosted a free event for the district’s 65-plus community with games of bingo and musical entertainment from the Stratford Singers.







