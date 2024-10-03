Children celebrated the older people in their lives at a Stratford Library school holiday programme event.
The event took place on the International Day of Older Persons, October 1. Stratford Library children’s librarian Kate Fairhurst said the event was well attended.
“Older people are valued members of our library community and we wanted to celebrate them. We had a craft morning for kids and the older people in their lives, we made rainbow keychains using yarn, and decorated cupcakes to go with our cups of tea.”
Sisters Darcy, 7, and Freya, 9, Wyllie and their cousin, Edie Ogle, 5, were at the event with their nana, Clare Ogle. Darcy said she liked hanging out with her cousins and nana.
“We like spending time with our nana a lot. "