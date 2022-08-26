Amy Taunt with one of her images that will feature in the trail. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford photographer is ready to showcase winter landscapes in the upcoming Taranaki Arts Trail.

Landscape photographer Amy Taunt has spent her free time during the winter months capturing images of Taranaki and other places.

"Most of my images are in winter to capture the beauty of our mountain. As well as photographing Taranaki, I also visit other places during the year and take photos outside of the region. All of the works I'm showing at the trail are new and the people visiting will be some of the first to see those works."

Taking part in the trail for her fifth year, Amy says she likes to show visitors new imagery each year.

"When I have time, I like to take pictures of landscapes. It's something I enjoy doing."

As well as having her landscape pictures for sale, Amy also makes up a calendar each year, filled with some of the images she's taken.

"These are always quite popular and I sell quite a few each year. The calendar contains images I've taken throughout the year and features stunning landscapes of Taranaki and other places around the country."

Amy, who is also an assistant at Percy Thomson Gallery, says she always looks forward to the Taranaki Arts Trail and says, for the fourth year in a row, she'll be showing her photographs along with works by other artists based in and around Stratford.

"I'm working with oil painter Carina McQueen and ceramic artist Robyn Smaller. We find that our works complement each other and it's nice for visitors to be able to come to one space and see three different mediums."

Art isn't age-specific, she says.

"Carina, Robyn and me are all different ages but we enjoy each other's company and are friends. I think art does that to people, no matter what age you are, as long as you're able-bodied you can create, and that's a really beautiful thing."

Amy, Carina and Robyn will be located at the Norfolk Hall between Midhirst and Inglewood.

"I look forward to meeting everyone and talking about my photographs."