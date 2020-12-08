Stratford Justices of the Peace busy seeing clients and witnessing documents

Margarit Gut (left) and Colleen O'Sullivan are two of the JPs ready to help.

Stratford Justices of the Peace (JPs) have been busy this year, seeing many clients and witnessing around 1000 documents, says Barrie Smith.

Barrie co-ordinates the roster of the JPs. Every Thursday, two JPs are at the library from 10am to 12.30pm.

During the month of November, the JPs saw 32 clients and witnessed 100 documents of all descriptions.

In Central Taranaki there are 34 JPs, hailing from Tahora to Kaponga.

JPs are expected to sit an exam every two years called accreditation, needing a 90 per cent pass rate.

The Stratford sub branch has one of the highest accreditation rates in New Zealand with only two who have not completed the test.

JPs are still available during the Christmas break, says Barrie.

"They are listed in the yellow pages or you can Google find a JP in Stratford."

■ The last day JPs will be operating at the Stratford Library for the year is December 17. The service desk reopens January 7 from 10am.