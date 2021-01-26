Stratford Justices of the Peace awarded life membership

From left, John More, Barrie Smith, Denise Loveridge, and David Anderson were awarded life membership through the Taranaki JP Association.

Four local Justices of the Peace (JPs) have been awarded life membership.

Barrie Smith, Denise Loveridge, John More, and David Anderson were recently awarded life membership through the Taranaki JP Association.

Stratford Association chairperson Brian Jeffares says there are five JPs in Stratford who have been awarded life membership.

"Barrie, Denise, and John were awarded life membership in October last year and David the year before. Roy Lithgow was awarded life membership a few years ago."

He says all four of the JPs recently awarded life membership have held senior positions within the organisation.

"Firstly vice president and then president at the local Stratford level and then onto the Taranaki Association."

He says receiving life membership is a celebration of the commitment the members have to serving the community.

"Between them they've contributed 115 years of service to the Stratford community."