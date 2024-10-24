A Stratford home heating expert has won a top award.
Hemsley Home And Heat owner Colin Hemsley was named the New Zealand Home Heating Association (NZHHA) Installer of the Year award, making him the top installer of all registered NZHHA installers in the country.
The awards were given out at the NZHHA annual conference in September and Hemsley said when he heard the news he had won the award, he was surprised.
“I didn’t end up attending the conference, but I found out I won the award through one of my suppliers. They had emailed me that evening of the conference and congratulated me. I’m very pleased to get this award as it’s a testament to what we do and it’s nice to get recognition for our work.”
While it’s his name on the award, Hemsley credits receiving it to his wife, Cathy, and other staff members.