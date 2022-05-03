Stratford hockey teams enjoyed their weekend matches. Photo/ Supplied

AlphaSports Stratford Premier Women's team had a 3-0 loss to Hāwera Women.

Stratford had a strong start showing huge improvements from previous games. Unfortunately, they were let down by defensive PCs again, but recorded no field goals scored against them.

There was a huge effort from young players covering the midfield with some key players away.

There were some strong moves into the circle, but Hāwera once again proved they are an excellent defensive site. Alana Ann Sharp and Meg Baldock both had an excellent game.

Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Premier Men played a Friday-night game against Hāwera that started with a rush.

Hāwera's rush-in-your-face defence in midfield created attacking opportunities for them.

At the five-minute mark, a turnover was transitioned to a lone striker who converted from the top of the circle. One up for Hāwera.

Stratford started to adjust and put a PC over the crossbar before halftime. The second half had Stratford upping the hustle with a series of corners. In the fourth quarter, Jayden Roodbeen was rewarded with the equalising goal.

Finishing fast, Stratford created chances including hitting the post just before the final whistle. A draw to end round one. A list of work-ons to consider before round two starts.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played against New Plymouth Old Boys Yellow at Stratford in the heat on Saturday.

The game got off to an impressive start with Stratford goalie Kat Strang making some incredible saves at key moments.

The game was even throughout with good attacking and defence from both teams, but Stratford capitalised on their attacking moments with Georgia Payne scoring two beautiful goals and NOPBs getting one goal. Stratford showed great teamwork and team spirit throughout the game. Final score 2-1 to Stratford.

CMK Stratford Avon came up against an energetic New Plymouth Boys' High School 2nd XI Hockey team.

Troy Howells, Isaac Hancock and Sam Kieft put in a huge workload in the midfield. Adrian Lobb pulled out the moves and scored off a beautiful penalty corner. Even when the legs ran out, Avon created some chances. Alex Yule in goal proved his worth playing his third game for the weekend. Boys' High, unfortunately, proved too strong and finished up winning 4-1.

Broadway Men travelled to New Plymouth to compete against Northern United Wolves. A slow start from Stratford made hard work, but once things started clicking together, play settled and Stratford showed some great passing throughout the field.

Julian O'Sullivan managed to slot one in to go up 1-0 at halftime. After a good halftime team talk, Stratford lifted their game and scored off a penalty corner in the third quarter through Isa Butler-Mather, resulting in the final score 2-0. Stratford still holding on to the Championship Challenge Trophy.

Games this week:

Saturday in Stratford: 2pm Stratford Broadway v NUHC Masters, 3.30pm Stratford Avon v NUHC Wolves

Saturday in New Plymouth:3.30pm Prem Women v NPOB Black

Prem Men and B Women - Bye