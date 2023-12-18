Ben Sextus, 14, and his sisters Abbey, 19, and Heidi, 17, with their nana Raewyn Lightoller and pop Jay Lightoller. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After more than six decades in the classroom, Raewyn Lightoller is retiring.

The Stratford High School teacher first started teaching at the school in 1970, and since then has taught thousands of students, including her own children and grandchildren as well as many children and grandchildren of former students.

“I taught my daughter and son. My daughter was actually on the teaching staff with me at one point.”

While she could have retired earlier, having turned 65 eight years ago, Raewyn says she wasn’t ready until now. She says she still loves teaching, and that’s why she is leaving.

“I’ve always said I want to leave while I still feel positive about teaching.”

Those positive feelings about teaching were going to change next year, she says

“I don’t believe in the changes being made to the accounting Level 1 curriculum.”

Raewyn Lightoller received several gifts at her farewell celebration, including some loungewear with her name on it. Photo / Alyssa Smith





Raewyn was born in Eltham, attending Mangatoki and Eltham Primary schools before she started at Stratford High School in 1963.

After finishing secondary school in 1967, she studied at Auckland Secondary Teachers College for two years before returning to Stratford High as a teacher in 1970 when she was 19.

“I taught shorthand, typing and junior economics. My mum had a shorthand textbook and I would often read it. When I was teaching shorthand, I would go and record new dictation and put it on cassette tapes so the students could take it home and practise.”

She taught that subject for several years and says it was ever-evolving.

“There were a lot of changes with the advancement of typewriters going from manual to electric and then keyboards were introduced.”

Raewyn has been a teacher at Stratford High for all of her professional life, only taking breaks from teaching at the school to start and raise her family.

In 1980 she changed subjects, moving from shorthand to accounting.

“I took up the challenge as shorthand was a dying art. I’ve loved teaching accounting.

“Many years ago, a past student called me while he was sitting in the tractor. He told me he was reminiscing about his time at Stratford High School and said he called to say he enjoyed being in my class and that I left a lasting impression on him. I was blown away that he made the effort to call me.”

Watching her students succeed is a top highlight, she says.

“In 1999, my year 11 accounting class had the highest median across New Zealand classes. The 31 students each had a median of 81 per cent. At another point, 10 of my year 11 students gained over 90 per cent in their School C. There was also a student who placed third across the country in the sixth form certificate external examination.”

While many teachers probably feel as if school is their second home, for Raewyn, teaching at Stratford High has certainly been a case of close to home.

“I taught both my children as well as three of my grandchildren. They’d call me nana in class, which was truly special. This year, I taught my great-nephew. To my delight, he went home and told his granddad I was his favourite teacher.”

She says she’s proud of her grandchildren and what they’ve achieved.

“A few precious family moments include my granddaughter, Abbey, being announced as head girl in 2022. Later that year, she was presented with a Stratford Youth Citizens Award. In 2023, those precious moments started at the beginning of the year when my other granddaughter, Heidi, received one of the sports captain roles. At the senior prizegiving, she was announced as the school’s Dux.”

Raewyn says she’s had a lot of support during her teaching career.

“I’d like to acknowledge the past and present staff members who have supported me on my journey, the local businesses who sponsored fundraiser events. I’d also like to thank the parents and caregivers. Without their support, I wouldn’t have enjoyed my job as much as I have. My family have also been important, staying by my side every step of the way.”

She says the most important people to thank are her students.

“Looking back, it’s been a real team effort built on mutual respect. I could not have achieved what I have without them. I truly appreciate the efforts they put into becoming the best they can be, regardless of their abilities.”

Now that Raewyn is retired, she plans to take up a few hobbies.

“I want to learn how to play croquet and bridge. I also plan to do some volunteer work and improve my fitness.”



























