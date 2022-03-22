Some of the students with their tutor Kevin. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School students are getting out of class and onto a construction site to build career and life opportunities.

This year, 11 students from the school are swapping books and pens for hammers and nails to build a three-bedroom house at the school as part of the Build a Bach project.

Principal Cameron Stone says the project is a collaboration between Stratford High School and AGC Training for Industry Whanganui.

"One of the ideas behind delivering this project is to provide a clear path to building opportunities for our students. Our community is in big need of builders and this project is helping to bridge the gap and enable students to walk into the industry with skills and qualifications."

Cameron says both the school and AGC Training for Industry Whanganui believe it's important to support local.

"All of the supplies will be purchased from local organisations."

The students will build the house which will be sold by Britton Housemovers at the end of the year.

"Our students are building the shell of the house. The plumbing and electrical work will be completed once the house is on-site at its resting location. Once it's built it will be transported from the school to its site by a truck."

The house will be built on-site at the school. Photo/ Supplied

The students, including seven year 11 students, three students from year 12, and one student from the teen parent unit will also gain 40 NCEA level 3 credits which can be used each year of NCEA.

"It sets them up well for NCEA. For this programme, we can only have a maximum of 11 students."

By having the building work at the school, Cameron says it eliminates the barrier of travel and allows the community to see the progress of the house.

"We want the progress to be visible to the community and also to our junior students who may feel inspired as they see the house progress."