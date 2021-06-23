Stratford High School: students successful in their sport codes

James Smithson (14, left) and Kauby Ngatai- Northcott (15) have been successful in their sport codes. Absent: Cjay McMinn.

Stratford High School students have been successful in their sporting codes.

Kauby Ngatai-Northcott, 15, and Cjay McMinn, 14, have been selected for the New Zealand Māori Under 15 Rugby League Team.

Kauby says he's excited to playing for the team.

"There were scouts watching our Taranaki representative tournament this month. I'm pretty stoked to be one of the people selected for the team."

He enjoys playing rugby league.

"There are bigger hits and I like the tournament opportunities."

James Smithson, 14, won the senior golf champs at the Stratford Golf Club this month.

"I was pretty stoked to win the championships. It was a 36-hole match play."

James is a member of the Strathmore and Stratford Golf clubs.

"I really enjoy being part of both clubs."

He has been competing in club competitions since he was 8 years old.

"I really enjoy it. I can't wait to take part in more competitions."