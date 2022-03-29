Stratford High School students, staff and volunteers relayed their way on Saturday.

They walked, played lawn games and even did some aerobics to support the Taranaki Cancer Society.

This year, Relay for Life was run differently due to the Covid-19 red traffic light settings.

An alternative, Relay Your Way, ran instead so participants could still raise funds for the society and choose what activities they did and where.

The school team of 25 raised $13,028.50, making them the top team in Taranaki.

Teacher Mel Visser says this is a superb effort.

"We're very proud of the kids. They have a great can-do attitude and have gone out there and raised money despite the challenges of Covid-19. The students, staff and volunteers have an amazing spirit."

She says sponsorship from ANZCO Foods and New World Stratford kept the students fed so they could relay their way from 10am to 10pm.

"When it got to night-time, the students could see as Interdril and Outdoor Power and Hire donated lights for us to use. We're so thankful for all our sponsors who helped us support a good cause."

Mel says the school wanted to run their event as close to the traditional Relay for Life event as possible.

"We have students walking to music, playing different lawn games, and they even watched a movie. We had the survivors walk, a candle and closing ceremony and even ate some cake as well. It was all about giving these great bunch of kids a similar experience."

Taranaki Cancer Society committee member Daniel Steiller was there on the day.

"We're very proud of the students. They're the team who raised the most. They always support us. They've been involved with Relay for Life for a number of years and the fact they've run a miniature Relay for life is impressive.

"All of the students, staff and volunteers should be proud of their efforts."