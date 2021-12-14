Stratford High School students gain opportunities through Gateway programme

Stratford High School students who took part in the Gateway programme. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School students received opportunities and a taste of the workforce through the Gateway programme.

Through the Gateway programme, students gain work experience while still at school, and work on unit standards based on their career choice.

Pathways co-ordinator Karen Lobb says about 15 students took part in the programme.

"The students have done really well throughout the year. They kept up with their bookwork, five of the students have completely finished. They all did awesome in their work placements. The students had placements in Stratford, Eltham, Hāwera and Okaiawa. They had their work placement one day each week."

Karen says some of the students gained apprenticeships and others are going on to tertiary education.

"The senior students that were on Gateway programmes are either starting apprenticeships in diesel mechanics, electrical engineering, plumbing, building and electrical, returning to school in 2022 as Year 13s or leaving school to attend tertiary study."

She says the alert level 4 lockdown had affected the Gateway programme.

"The work placement started in Term 2 and went on to Term 3 and 4. Through the lockdown, students couldn't go to their work placements. Some of the students had to finish and couldn't carry on. They all kept in touch with me so I knew where they were at and what they might have needed help with."

Karen says Gateway is beneficial.

"It leads into career opportunities. It helps students solidify what they want to do in the future. It gives them a taste test of the workforce. By taking part in Gateway, students can also see if they want to pursue that career and can learn early on if it's for them or not."

She says the support of businesses enables the programme to keep going.

"It is a privilege that our students can go on Gateway programmes and gain work experience with local businesses. It allows them the opportunity to experience their possible career pathway and see how a workplace operates in a specific industry. Some students may decide to follow a different pathway once their programme finishes, while for others it confirms that they are following the right career path."