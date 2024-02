Stratford High School's senior students celebrated their academic success in 2023 at the annual scholars assembly on Wednesday, February 21.

Students who completed NCEA in 2023 with a merit or excellence endorsement were awarded certificates and badges for their achievements on Wednesday, February 21.

Results –

Excellence certificates

NCEA level one: Zeta Barber, Heath O’Brien, Georgia Payne, Amy Petersen, Kiahna Smith, Addison Whitikia.

NCEA Level 2: Aidan Campbell, Maia Hussey, Brenna Johnson, Eva McGeoch.

NCEA Level 3: Hannah Burroughs, Ryan Johnson, Zoe Pitcher.

Merit certificates, NCEA level 1: Sarah Anderson, Jenna Armitstead, Peyton Crofskey, Nicole Fale, McKenna Gernhoefer, Billy Green, Sophie Harris, Alivia Kells, Slade Lowe, Lexi Maketoni, Matthew McCallum, Ethan Perrett, Danial Ridzuan, Justin Salisbury, Maddison Walsh, Grace Waqanunu.

NCEA Level 2: Lara Abraham, Ellie Brady, Mackenzie Caskey, Lucas Jacobson, Madi Mattock, Ryan Nickel, Caira Staines-Hurley, Cady Webb.

NCEA Level 3: Arabella Barber, Charlotte Frazier, Troy Gibbons, Matthew Jones, Xanda Kerr, Victoria Payne, Heidi Sextus.