From left: Bailee Robertson, Anina Loveridge, Madeline Hobo, Bella Keenan. Photo/ Supplied

On July 22 to 25, four Stratford High School students competed in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Swimming Championships.

Bailee Robertson, Anina Loveridge, Madeline Hobo, and Bella Keenan travelled to Auckland for the event.

They competed in a number of different races and achieved personal bests and qualifying times for other national swim meets.