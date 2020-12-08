Stratford High School student completes inaugural Gateway programme

From left: Contract supervisor Dave Evans, New Plymouth branch manager Tony Ewens, Kala Fakawamoeanga, 18, and water technician Brett Castle. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford High School student has completed an inaugural Gateway programme.

Kala Fakawamoeanga, 18, was one of nine students enrolled in the Taranaki Futures - Infrastructure Taranaki Pipeline Gateway partnership.

The students who completed the programme were from Stratford High, Inglewood High, Opunake High, Waitara High, New Plymouth Boys' High, Sacred Heart Girls' College, Spotswood Collage and Te Pi'ipi'inga Kākano mai i Rangiātea.

The partnership, between 11 Taranaki businesses and Taranaki Futures, is aimed at supporting youth in the infrastructure industry.

The students were placed at one of the nine businesses and would spend one day each week there.

Gateway co-ordinator Kim Hodson says the programme is valuable for students.

"It's very beneficial and a great introduction to the infrastructure industry."

Kala worked with Citycare for the programme.

"I went into the programme with the intentions of becoming a plumber and Citycare helped me with that as they taught me beneficial skills for that sector. They taught me what I needed to know which makes me feel more confident going into the industry as I now have an understanding."

As part of the programme, Kala completed a first aid and health and safety course as well as infrastructure based unit standards.

"I also attended a one day New Plymouth District Council Traffic Management course where I gained the level one basic traffic control qualification and received an NZ Transport Agency ID card."

Kala says while at Citycare he worked on manifold instalments and trenching for pipes.

"It was great gaining valuable experience."

Kala says the team at Citycare were supportive.

"It was a great working environment."

He says the programme has given him the confidence to pursue a job in the infrastructure career.

"I highly recommend other students to complete this programme, especially if they are looking for a job in that side of the working sector."