A Stratford High School student has placed first in a regional literacy competition.

Year 9 student Celia Gribble, 14, won the Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards secondary school short story category.

“It was unreal. I was so happy just to be announced as a finalist, so to win the whole thing is crazy. I was sitting there listening to these stories from so many talented writers who entered, so to win is a real honour.”

The award-winning piece, Goodbye, told the tale of a mother and daughter, she said.

“It’s about a teenage girl who gets into an argument with her mum. She ends up running away and some time later her brother calls her to say her mum had died in a car crash. From there it’s about the daughter coming to terms with her grief and not being able to tell her mum she didn’t mean the hurtful things she said. It’s a reminder to be kind to people because you never know when you’ll see them last.”