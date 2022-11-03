2022 Proxime Accessit Brooke Pirie (17) and Dux Korban Johnson (18). Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford High School's senior students celebrated their success throughout the year at the school's annual prizegiving.

Stratford deputy mayor Min McKay was invited to speak at the event and shared some useful tips for the senior students.

"My first tip is to find a part-time job while you're at school or university. It gets the cash flow coming in and builds resilience and character."

After working at TSB for a number of years, Min started her own company, YouChange Financial Planning and Coaching.

"I knew I wanted to work for myself one day, so I became a finance coach to help people get better with their money habits. My top tips for money management are to always have a budget; money isn't about the math, it's about the mindset; to never go into consumer debt; and to always save."

Stratford's deputy mayor Min McKay spoke at the event. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

She finished her speech by congratulating the students on their successes.

After Min's speech, the top awards were announced.

The top spot for Dux was close, with Korban Johnson (18) and Brooke Pirie (17) vying for the award throughout the year.

Korban was selected as the school's Dux, and says it was something he was working towards all year.

"It was definitely a goal of mine to be awarded Dux. It was really close between Brooke and me - there was definitely some friendly competition happening. I think it came down to a few marks, so it was a very close call."

Top Year 11 student Eva McGeoch (16) and top Year 12 student Hannah Burroughs (17). Photo / Alyssa Smith

Korban plans to continue his study at the Victoria University of Wellington, working towards a Bachelor of Commerce studying business.

Brooke received the school's Proxime Accessit.

"I had a feeling I would get either Dux or Proxime Accessit, as Korban and I were competing for it each year. I'm so happy to receive Proxime Accessit, it's very humbling and shows my hard work paid off."

She plans to study for a Bachelor of Science at the University of Otago.

The school's Te Kai Poutama Whetu for top academic Māori student was awarded to Te Awe Ngatai- Turahui (18). Photo / Alyssa Smith

The school's Te Kai Poutama Whetu for top academic māori student was awarded to Te Awe Ngatai- Turahui (18). She also received the award last year and says she was surprised to receive the award.

"I couldn't believe it really, I'm pleased to get the award."

2022 head girl Abbey Sextus (18) was the recipient of the Roodbean Trophy for the top all-round student.

"Receiving this award was the perfect way to end the year. It feels like all the work I've done at school has been recognised. It's a very nice feeling."

Next year, she is studying nursing at WITT.

2022 head girl Abbey Sextus (18) was the recipient of the Roodbean Trophy this year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

"I've always wanted to help people, and I think that is one way I can help."

The head boy and girl for 2023 were also announced, with Matthew Jones and Te Otiana Gerrard (both 16) to lead the school.

The 2023 Stratford High School head boy and head girl are Matthew Jones and Te Otiana Gerrard (both 16), respectively. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Major Prize list:

2022 Raewyn Lightoller Accounting Award and Stratford High School Dux: Korban Johnson.

Rodgers Trophy for Excellence in senior Mathematics, H.C. Johnson.

Memorial Challenge Trophy for senior Mathematics and Science and Sextus Family Trophy for Proxime Accessit: Brooke Pirie.

'Te Kai Poutama Whetu' for top academic Māori student: Te Awe Ngatai-Turahu.

Roodbeen Trophy for best all-round student, Mako Family Trophy for Physical Education: Abbey Sextus.

Cusack Cup for Academic Excellence Year 12: Hannah Burroughs.

Hermann Family Trophy for Best Year 11 Academic Student: Eva McGeoch.

The Cooper Family Award for Excellence in Tourism: Rouruina Gerrard.

ITM Award for best product in Level 3 Wood Technology: Zoe Armistead.

The Cooper Family Award for Hospitality: Keegan Lozell.

The Stratford High School Award and Cloverlea Trusts Trophy for Digital Technology: Elysse Kerr.

Mako Family Trophy for Physical Education, Maata W.I. for Fabric Technology, Arnold Cox Cup Outstanding Technology Student: Troy Price.

Greenhill Trophy Senior Home Economics: Kelly Armitstead.

Golden Brush Award for best Year 11 Art student: Nathanael Whareaitu.

Senior Drama Award: Jack Linton and Charlotte Frazier.

L.A. Alexander Trust Award: Amber Cox.

ITM Award for best Year 12 Project: Richard Drummond.

Form Art Award, LeGrove Family Visual Arts Award, Technology, Stratford Engineering Award: Kaylen Tattersall.

Bishop Family Plaque for Gateway: Jada Puttock.

Cultural Blues: Jack Linton, Chrissy Manuel Issacs, Kauby Ngatai Northcott, Charlotte Frazier, Elysse Kerr.

Sports Blues: Kody Carter, Amber Cox, Sereima Lum, Masyn Austin, Korban Johnson, Rouruina Gerrard, Alex McGeoch, Flynn Murray, Abbey Sextus, Tyler Kidd.